Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Cleared to play
Teague (illness) will play Saturday against Houston.
Teague missed four games due to illness earlier in the month and appeared to be at risk of missing Saturday's game as well. He's good to go and will get the start at point guard against the Rockets.
