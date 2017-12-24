Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Collects 12 points Saturday

Teague tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes in Saturday's 115-106 victory over the Suns.

It was just Teague's second game of December in which he attempted under three shots from behind the arc, where he has connected on 36 percent of those shots in the calendar month. Teague should continue to post quality and consistent assist and rebound totals for a point guard, although he has not had a double-digit effort in either one of those categories since the first game of December.