Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Collects another double-double
Teague tallied 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 108-86 win over the Lakers.
Teague has been excellent in his two outings since returning from a nine-game absence due to an ankle injury, notching double-doubles in both contests. His return has resulted in a more muted role for Tyus Jones, who has shifted into a backup role at point guard. Teague should remain a key supplementary scorer and playmaker alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins for the time being, though his usage could take a slight hit once Derrick Rose (ankle) is ready to play again, likely in Friday's game against the Mavericks.
