Teague scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with one rebound, eight assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 120-103 win against Portland.

In his third game back in the lineup, Teague continued to dish out the assists, tallying eight of them for the second straight game. In addition, the guard scored over 20 points for the first time since November 22. Teague appears to be settling back into a rhythm in the assists column, in which he averages 7.2 of them for the season. Teague comfortably runs the point in an offense that includes a pair of 20-plus point scorers in Jimmy Butler (21.5 points) and Karl Anthony-Towns (20.2). For Teague, the numerous scoring options to pass to in Minnesota's offense bodes well for his assist numbers moving forward.