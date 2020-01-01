Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Confirmed out Wednesday
Teague (knee) is out Wednesday against the Bucks, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
As expected, Teague will sit out Wednesday's game due to a sprained right knee. In his place, Shabazz Napier should see primary point guard duties.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expected to sit vs. Bucks•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Returns to action•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Heads to locker room•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores team-high 18 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 13 points off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Hands out nine dimes in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...