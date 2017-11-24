Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Continues to impress Wednesday
Teague recorded 22 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 11 assists, three assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-118 victory over the Magic.
Teague was excellent again Wednesday, leading the Timberwolves to a hard-fought victory. Out of all the players who switched teams during the off-season, Teague appears to have settled in the quickest. His numbers have not really taken a hit, and in fact, his defensive numbers have actually improved. He is shooting the ball below his career mark, so that could come up at any stage, leaving him as a solid fantasy option in all formats. Those people who took him in the middle rounds of their draft, have to be pleasantly surprised.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Struggles in Saturday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Records double-double with 12 assists in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Posts double-double, matches career high in steals•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 18 points vs. Pistons•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Struggles in Tuesday's blowout loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...