Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Continues to impress Wednesday

Teague recorded 22 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 11 assists, three assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-118 victory over the Magic.

Teague was excellent again Wednesday, leading the Timberwolves to a hard-fought victory. Out of all the players who switched teams during the off-season, Teague appears to have settled in the quickest. His numbers have not really taken a hit, and in fact, his defensive numbers have actually improved. He is shooting the ball below his career mark, so that could come up at any stage, leaving him as a solid fantasy option in all formats. Those people who took him in the middle rounds of their draft, have to be pleasantly surprised.

