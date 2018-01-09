Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Could play Wednesday vs. OKC
Teague (knee), according to coach Tom Thibodeau, has a "chance" of playing Wednesday against the Thunder, Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic reports.
Teague was given a two-to-four week recovery timetable on Dec. 28, which makes a possible return as early as Wednesday somewhat unexpected. More word on his availability should arrive following Wednesday's morning shootaround. If he does in fact return against OKC, Tyus Jones' role would probably be reduced, though there's no guarantee Teague would see significant run in his first game back.
