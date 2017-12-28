Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Dealing with Grade 1 MCL sprain

Teague has officially been diagnosed with a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his left knee and is out indefinitely, Timberwolves radio play-by-play announcer Alan Horton reports.

The Timberwolves listing Teague's injury as a Grade 1 sprain is encouraging, as that's the most mild of the classifications. However, while Minnesota won't provide an exact timetable for a return, this sort of injury typically takes at least a few weeks to recover from, so Teague should be out for the foreseeable future. With Teague on the shelf moving forward, Tyus Jones will move into the starting lineup and should be considered a candidate to pick up in season-long leagues, as he'll be set for a 30-plus-minutes role. Look for more updates on Teague as he moves through the recovery process.