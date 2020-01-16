Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Dealt to Atlanta

Teague was traded to Atlanta on Thursday in a deal that brings Allen Crabbe to Minnesota, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Timberwolves will also send wing Treveon Graham to the Hawks, who send back an expiring contract in Crabbe. The motivation for the deal is somewhat unclear, though, as both Teague and Graham are also set to expire in the summer of 2020. Teague will return to Atlanta, where he began his career and played from 2009 through 2016. He'll likely slot in as the primary backup behind Trae Young going forward.