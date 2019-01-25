Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Deemed questionable Friday
Teague (foot) is listed as questionable for the matchup against the Jazz on Friday.
Teague has been inactive for the last two straight games dealing with left foot soreness but could likely return Friday, bearing any major setbacks during warmups before the contest. Derrick Rose, who left Thursday's contest early due to ankle soreness, is also tabbed as questionable and if both guards are deemed inactive for Friday's contest however, backup Jerryd Bayless will presumably garner a start.
