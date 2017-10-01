Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Dishes nine assists in preseason opener
Teague started at point guard and scored 11 points with nine assists in 24 minutes in Saturday's preseason win over the Lakers.
Teague looked sharp in his preseason debut with the T-Wolves as he takes over point guard duties for the departed Ricky Rubio.
