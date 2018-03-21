Teague totaled 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 victory over the Clippers.

Teague continues to play well without Jimmy Butler, now recording double-digit assists in three of his last five outings. He also seems to be offering more patience on the offensive end, appearing more selective with his shot attempts. With Butler still a while away from a return, Teague should be able to continue putting up solid value the rest of the way.