Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Dishes out six dimes
Teague had 13 points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 8-8 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 115-107 defeat against the Grizzlies.
Teague has been out of the starting lineup in each of Minnesota's last three games and has averaged just 9.3 points with 6.7 assists per game over that span. Based on the recent rotations on the Timberwolves roster, Teague is expected to continue coming off the bench for the foreseeable future.
