Teague tallied 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 15 assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 140-138 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Teague handed out a season high assist total, and it marked the 13th time through 46 appearances he has dished out 10-plus dimes in 2017-18. It was also Teague's ninth double-double of the season, so this was a nice bounce-back performance following Saturday's subpar stat line (five points, six dimes in 27 minutes) in a double-digit win over the Pelicans.