Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Dishes season-high 15 assists in Wednesday's loss
Teague tallied 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 15 assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 140-138 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.
Teague handed out a season high assist total, and it marked the 13th time through 46 appearances he has dished out 10-plus dimes in 2017-18. It was also Teague's ninth double-double of the season, so this was a nice bounce-back performance following Saturday's subpar stat line (five points, six dimes in 27 minutes) in a double-digit win over the Pelicans.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores just five points Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Solid as facilitator in blowout win•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 14 points in 31 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Struggles with shot in Monday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: 'All right' after dealing with sore ankle•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Skips 4th quarter with sore ankle•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...