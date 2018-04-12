Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Dishes seven assists in overtime win
Teague scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with seven assists, one rebound and one steal across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 win over the Nuggets.
Teague's role diminished a bit as Jimmy Butler took on a larger workload, but he still led the team in assists and enjoyed an efficient shooting night in the overtime victory. The veteran hovered near his career averages with 14.2 points, seven assists and 2.9 rebounds per game this season, but most importantly he served as a core component of a franchise that will return to the playoffs after 13 barren seasons.
