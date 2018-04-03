Teague (knee) was only a non-contact participant in Tuesday's practice and should be considered questionable for Thursday's contest against the Nuggets, Darren Wolfson of KSTP TV reports.

Teague missed Sunday's tilt against the Jazz as a result of a sore right knee, which is still giving him some pain. He'll have another day of rest and recovery before the team's next game Thursday.

