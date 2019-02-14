Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Dominant in Wednesday's win
Teague collected 27 points (11-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 win over the Rockets.
Teague was extremely efficient while providing his second straight double-double and matching his season high scoring total, which he set in the season opener. The 30-year-old veteran has appeared in only 34 games here in 2018-19, but he's maintaining a career high assist average entering the All-Star break.
