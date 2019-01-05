Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Double-double in return to action
Teague scored 23 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT) while adding 10 assists, two rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 120-103 win over the Magic.
Free-throw shooting aside, Teague looked razor-sharp in his first game since recovering from an ankle injury that had kept him sidelined since Dec, 15. The 30-year-old is on pace for a career high in assists this season, but his 12.1 PPG would be his lowest scoring output since he became a starter for the Hawks back in 2011-12 -- and while Friday's performance was encouraging, the T-wolves' offense needs a consistent distributor more than it needs another scoring option, so Teague's numbers may not change much in the second half.
