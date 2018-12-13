Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Double-doubles despite shooting woes

Teague posted 12 points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 assists and one rebound across 32 minutes in the Timberwolves' 141-130 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Despite drawing one of the more favorable matchups for point guards in the league, Teague couldn't get going from the field, posting second straight sub-30-percent shooting effort and third in his last four games overall. The 30-year-old did find his way to a serviceable scoring total with a strong showing from the free-throw line, but he's still averaging just 9.2 points on 31.4 percent shooting through six December contests. Teague has managed to make up for his current offensive malaise with excellent work as a facilitator, as he's dished out double-digit assists in three of the last four.