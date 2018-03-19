Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Double-Doubles in loss
Teague totaled 23 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 loss to the Rockets.
Teague had a nice outing Sunday, finishing with his 13th double-double of the season. The Wolves are fighting for their playoff lives at the moment and welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to town on Tuesday. Teague is going to have to continue to shoulder more of the facilitation role if the team is to secure a much-needed victory against the just as desperate Clippers.
