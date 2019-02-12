Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Double-doubles in return as starter

Teague (foot) contributed 19 points (6-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 3Pt), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 130-120 win over the Clippers.

After missing eight consecutive games due to the foot issue, Teague was eased back into the Timberwolves' rotation with a 17-minute appearance off the bench in the team's previous contest Friday in New Orleans. He experienced no setbacks in that game and was given the green light to return to his usual role in the starting five, with his high minutes total suggesting no restrictions were in place. With Teague turning in a quality stat line and unlikely to see his playing time capped moving forward, he needs to be owned in every league where he may have been dropped as a result of the injury.