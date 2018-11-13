Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Double-doubles in return Monday
Teague had 24 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 assists, three steals, and one rebound in 34 minutes during Monday's 120-113 victory over the Nets.
Teague made his return to the lineup after missing seven straight games with a knee injury. He played 34 minutes Monday, producing his first double-double of the season in the process. Teague appeared healthy and owners have to be thrilled with his production. Barring any setbacks, he should be ready to roll Wednesday when the Timberwolves host the Pelicans.
