Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Double-doubles in Sunday's victory
Teague ended with 20 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 103-92 victory over New York.
Teague was coming off a disastrous night Saturday but was able to produce across the board in one of his better performances of the season. The Timberwolves were down three regular starters, thus enabling Teague to be more aggressive on the offensive end. Despite a few injuries, Teague has been solid when on the floor and should be owned everywhere moving forward.
