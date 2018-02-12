Teague totaled 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, three steals and one rebound across 32 minutes in Sunday's 111-106 victory over the Kings.

Teague has been frustrating to own, delivering inconsistency on a consistent basis. This is the kind of performance he should be putting up with more regularity, focusing more on distributing and defense than scoring. He has plenty of options around him and the team functions better when he is finding those players in their spots. He still remains a mid-round guard and does not appear to be losing his starting spot anytime soon, especially with the way coach Tom Thibedeau rotates his players.