Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Doubtful Thursday vs. Magic

Teague (foot) is doubtful for Thursday's matchup against Orlando, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

Left foot soreness will probably prevent Teague from playing and, if he does sit out, it will mark the point guard's eighth straight absence. With Derrick Rose (ankle) and Tyus Jones (ankle) already out for certain, Jerryd Bayless should continue seeing extra usage in Minnesota's backcourt.