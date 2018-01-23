Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Dranis 16 free throws in 30-point effort Monday
Teague recorded 30 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 16-17 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 126-118 win over the Clippers.
Teague rebounded back from a poor performance against Toronto with his best scoring performance of the season. It's been a bit of a struggle for Teague after missing seven games due to injury, as he's put up three single-digit scoring totals in that span. While he faced a significantly weaker defense against point guards on Monday, his output is encouraging for seasonal owners of Teague, and his recent injury has him at a reasonable price in DFS formats. He may end up to be a great bargain pick on Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
