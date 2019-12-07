Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Draws spot start
Teague is starting Friday against the Thunder.
Teague will rejoin the starting five for Friday's matchup with Andrew Wiggins (thumb) out of commission. Teague is averaging 12.2 points, 9.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds over his last five starts.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Dishes out six dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Absent from starting lineup•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Fills stat sheet•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Another double-digit assist outing•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Drops 12 dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Cleared to play•
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...