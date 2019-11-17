Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Drops 12 dimes
Teague (illness) recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and one block in 33 minutes Saturday in the Timberwolves' 125-105 loss to the Rockets.
After missing four games due to an illness, Teague returned to action in a bench role in Wednesday's win over the Spurs and played 23 minutes. He's appeared on the injury report in advance of the Timberwolves' past two games, but he rejoined the starting lineup for both sides of a Friday/Saturday back-to-back set, amassing 23 assists between the contests. Now that Teague is back to playing 30-plus minutes, he looks like he'll be restriction-free moving forward.
