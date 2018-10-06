Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Drops 17 points in Loss to OKC
Teague collected 17 points, (5-9 FG, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and four assists in a 113-101 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.
Teague continues to see monster usage in the absence of Jimmy Butler (trade rumors), as he is playing some great ball in this preseason. That Butler trade may or may not involve Teague, but it impacts Teague so much that it's worth keeping an eye on. Teague may see an increase in usage in Minnesota or land a starting point guard gig for a different team based on that trade, as his value is more in flux than any other player in this draft season. No matter where he ends up, Teague is a great option in the middle rounds and could be a steal if things fall his way in terms of this trade rumor.
