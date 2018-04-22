Teague had 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 victory over Houston.

Teague, along with a number of other players, found his rhythm Saturday, as the Wolves came away with an impressive victory. Teague was selective with his shots and this paid dividends as he went 9-of-14 from the field on his way to 23 points. The offensive onslaught by Teague and his teammates allowed Karl-Anthony Towns to get some nice looks at the basket and hopefully this trend can continue as the Wolves look to tie things up at 2-2.