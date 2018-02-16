Teague supplied 20 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, three assists and one block across 35 minutes in Thursday's 119-111 win over the Lakers.

Teague was one of three Timberwolves starters to hit or exceed the 20-point threshold, and he enters the All-Star break having hit the mark in two consecutive contests for the first time all season. The upcoming layoff comes with a bit of bad timing for the nine-year veteran, considering he's drained 61.2 percent of his 49 attempts over his last five games. Teague has shot at least 50.0 percent in seven of his last eight games overall, but given the high-usage profiles of his other first-unit teammates, his scoring contributions are bound to continue fluctuating throughout the balance of the season.