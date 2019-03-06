Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Efficient double-double in win
Teague totaled 16 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 131-120 win over the Thunder.
Teague recorded his 10th double-double through 39 appearances this season, this after amassing 13 across 70 games in 2017-18. He has managed a double-double in four of his last seven appearances and while his scoring is down compared to last year, Teague is maintaining a career high in assists per game (8.1).
