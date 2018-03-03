Teague was ejected midway through the fourth quarter, finishing the game with 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 116-108 loss to Utah.

While Karl-Anthony Towns' ejection was completely unfounded, Teague's was well deserved. He placed a hip-check on Ricky Rubio at speed and could face some sort of action from the league. Despite the moment of madness, Teague had himself a nice game. He has now recorded at least two steals in five consecutive games while eclipsing the 20 point mark in three of those. If you own him and given the Wolves only play twice next week, it is worth keeping an eye on the situation to see if he is forced to miss one of those games.