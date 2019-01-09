Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ejected from Tuesday's game
Teague tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, five steals and two rebounds in 25 minutes before being ejected in Tuesday's 119-117 win over the Thunder.
Officials gave Teague the heave-ho from the contest after he drew his second technical foul in the third quarter for pushing the Thunder's Dennis Schroder. The early exit prevented Teague from making a bid for his fifth consecutive double-double, but the season-high steal total was at least a nice consolation prize for his fantasy managers. No suspension should be in the cards for Teague, so expect him to push closer to 30 minutes in the Timberwolves' next game Friday against the Mavericks.
