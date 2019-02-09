Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Excels in limited role in return

Teague (foot) played 17 minutes off the bench in Friday's 122-117 loss to the Pelicans, finishing with 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds.

Though he was only able to play limited minutes as he worked back from a foot injury that had sidelined him the previous eight games, Teague's availability was still a godsend for Minnesota, which was missing four other point guards due to injury. Fifth-string option Isaiah Canaan earned the starting nod Friday, but assuming Teague escaped the outing free of any setbacks with the foot, he should slot back in on the top unit for the Timberwolves' next contest Monday versus the Clippers.