Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Exercises player option

Teague has opted to exercise his $19-million player option for the 2019-20 season, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Given that Teague will be entering his age 31 season and played just 42 games in 2018-19, this was to be expected. That said, he managed to set a career high in assists per game (8.2). His scoring took a hit, however, and that may have been due to his recurring injury situation. He scored just 12.1 points per game -- his lowest mark since the 2010-11 season.

