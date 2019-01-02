Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expected to be sidelined

Teague (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

There have been some reports indicating Teague, Robert Covington (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) won't play, but the official word from coach Tom Thibodeau is that the trio is doubtful. For DFS purposes, assuming they're all sidelined, Tyus Jones and Josh Okogie could see a bump in usage.