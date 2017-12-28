Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks
Teague (knee) is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks with a sprained left knee, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Teague left Wednesday's game with what initially appeared to be a serious knee injury, but a subsequent MRI revealed only a Grade 1 MCL sprain. While Teague will still miss several weeks, the diagnosis is somewhat of a relief for the Wolves, who are expected to pivot to Tyus Jones at point guard for the time being. Assuming Teague is back sometime in mid-January, he'll likely miss somewhere around 10-15 games.
