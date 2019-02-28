Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expected to play Thursday

Teague (knee) is expected to play Thursday against the Pacers.

Teague, who has missed the past two games due to left knee soreness, will make his return in his home state of Indiana, presumably pushing Tyus Jones back to the bench. In Teague's previous three starts prior to getting hurt, he averaged 19.3 points, 11.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds across 34.7 minutes.