Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expected to play Thursday
Teague (knee) is expected to play Thursday against the Nuggets according to head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Teague is looking to return from a one-game absence due to a sore right knee. If he is cleared to play, expect him to take his usual spot in the starting rotation, forcing Tyus Jones back to the bench. Look for an official update to come within the next 90 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable Thursday vs. Nuggets•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Doesn't take contact at practice•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ruled out Sunday vs. Jazz•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 14 in Friday's win•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...