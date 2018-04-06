Teague (knee) is expected to play Thursday against the Nuggets according to head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Teague is looking to return from a one-game absence due to a sore right knee. If he is cleared to play, expect him to take his usual spot in the starting rotation, forcing Tyus Jones back to the bench. Look for an official update to come within the next 90 minutes.

