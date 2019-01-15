Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expected to play

Teague (ankle) is expected to play Tuesday against the 76ers, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Teague aggravated his ankle injury Saturday against the Pelicans, but he was able to both go through practice Monday and participate in Tuesday's morning shootaround. While he hasn't officially been cleared to play, the expectation is that the veteran will take the court against Philadelphia.

