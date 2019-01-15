Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expected to play
Teague (ankle) is expected to play Tuesday against the 76ers, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Teague aggravated his ankle injury Saturday against the Pelicans, but he was able to both go through practice Monday and participate in Tuesday's morning shootaround. While he hasn't officially been cleared to play, the expectation is that the veteran will take the court against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Practices Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Aggravates ankle injury•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ejected from Tuesday's game•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Collects another double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Double-double in return to action•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.