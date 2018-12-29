Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expected to remain out Sunday
Teague (ankle) is expected to remain out Sunday against Miami, Christopher Hine of the Star Tribune reports.
The Wolves are officially listing Teague as doubtful, so he's on course to miss a seventh consecutive contests. With Derrick Rose also expected to sit, Tyus Jones and Jerryd Bayless will likely handle the bulk of the point guard duties.
