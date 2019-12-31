Play

Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expected to sit vs. Bucks

Teague is expected to sit out Wednesday's game against Milwaukee due to a sprained right knee.

Teague injured the knee during Monday's win over the Nets, and the Wolves are expecting to be without him as they head into the first half of a back-to-back set. Minnesota has already ruled out both Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins for the game.

