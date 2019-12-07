Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Explodes for 32 points in loss
Teague finished with 32 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 139-127 loss to the Thunder.
Teague moved back into the starting lineup Friday, filling in for the injured Andrew Wiggins (thumb). The move appeared to sit well with Teague who went off for a season-high 32 points. He had been struggling since moving to the bench and although this move is only temporary, it may be enough to get him going. There is a chance he may have been dropped after his previous efforts and so picking him up makes a lot of sense.
