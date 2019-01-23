Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expresses pessimism about injury

Teague suggested Tuesday that the foot injury that sidelined him for the Timberwolves' 118-91 win over the Suns might keep him out for additional contests, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I'll just try to see if I can get out there and run," Teague said. "But right now I can't even really run. I guess we'll see."

Teague acknowledged that his latest lower-body injury is related to the ankle issue that left him unavailable for nine consecutive contests between Dec. 17 and Jan. 2. The Timberwolves will presumably wait and see what he's able to do at shootaround Thursday morning before rendering a decision on his fate for the team's game later that day against the Lakers, but it's not a promising sign that running remains an issue for Teague. Derrick Rose started at point guard in Teague's stead Tuesday while Jerryd Bayless saw a more pronounced role in the rotation as Rose's backup.