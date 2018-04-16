Teague delivered 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during Minnesota's 104-101 loss to the Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Teague was highly productive across the stat sheet, helping make up for some of the scoring shortfall brought about by a drop in production on the part of both Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler. The veteran point guard often took the reins of the offense when Butler was sidelined for an extended period with a knee injury during the latter portion of the season, and he surprisingly displayed a similar level of usage Sunday despite the starting five being at full health. Teague will look to continue producing at a similar clip in Game 2 on Wednesday.