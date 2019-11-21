Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Fills stat sheet
Teague had 12 points (2-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 7-11 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 103-95 loss against Utah.
Teague ended his streak of 10-plus assists at three, but he has been excellent since returning from a four-game absence. Over his last five games, the veteran point guard is averaging 14.4 points and 9.2 assists per game, although his shooting has been poor with 37.9 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from deep. Even with those problems, Teague should remain with decent upside ahead of a home matchup Saturday against Phoenix.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Another double-digit assist outing•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Drops 12 dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Probable Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Notches double-double Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Starting Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.