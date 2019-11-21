Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Fills stat sheet

Teague had 12 points (2-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 7-11 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 103-95 loss against Utah.

Teague ended his streak of 10-plus assists at three, but he has been excellent since returning from a four-game absence. Over his last five games, the veteran point guard is averaging 14.4 points and 9.2 assists per game, although his shooting has been poor with 37.9 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from deep. Even with those problems, Teague should remain with decent upside ahead of a home matchup Saturday against Phoenix.