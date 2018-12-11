Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Focuses on facilitating in loss
Teague mustered just three points (1-5 FG, 1-1 FT) but added 11 assists, two rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in the Timberwolves' 116-108 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
Teague was almost a complete non-factor on the scoreboard for the second time in the last three games, but he kept busy by setting up his teammates for plenty of offensive success. The veteran point guard has double-digit assist tallies in that pair of contests, making up for the fact he's shot a combined 2-for-11 during those games. Teague will look to return to a more balanced line in a friendly matchup versus the Kings on Wednesday.
