Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Game-time call Friday
Teague (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Teague was held out of Wednesday's matchup due to illness, but he'll have a chance to return Friday. He'll likely be re-evaluated during morning shootaround, at which point an update on his status could surface.
