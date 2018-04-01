Teague (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz, Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press reports.

It's unclear what sort of injury Teague is dealing with, though the fact that he hasn't been ruled out entirely at this point is encouraging that it's nothing overly serious. Look for Teague to test everything out during pregame warmups and if all goes well, he should take on his typical starting point guard spot. In the event that Teague does have to sit out, Tyus Jones would get bumped up to the top unit and would make for an intriguing value play Sunday.