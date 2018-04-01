Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Game-time call Sunday
Teague (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz, Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press reports.
It's unclear what sort of injury Teague is dealing with, though the fact that he hasn't been ruled out entirely at this point is encouraging that it's nothing overly serious. Look for Teague to test everything out during pregame warmups and if all goes well, he should take on his typical starting point guard spot. In the event that Teague does have to sit out, Tyus Jones would get bumped up to the top unit and would make for an intriguing value play Sunday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 14 in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Dishes out another 12 dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Double-Doubles in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 16 in Saturday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ejected Friday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...